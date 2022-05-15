Thailand’s latest cable-stayed bridge over Chao Phraya River scheduled to launch in 2023

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) has provided updates on the construction of the Chao Phraya River’s widest cable-stayed bridge, which is scheduled to open in 2023.

According to EXAT, the eight-lane bridge – which will run parallel to Rama IX Bridge – is currently over 72% complete. The 2-km bridge comes under the fourth contract for the expressway project covering Rama III, Dao Khanong, and Western Outer Ring Road, and facilitates transportation between Bangkok and the western area.



With a construction budget of 6.6 billion baht, the new bridge is designed to facilitate traffic flow and withstand strong winds of 270 km/h, equivalent to a powerful tornado. The project was undertaken by CH KarnchangPlc and allotted a construction period of 39 months.







Once completed, the bridge is expected to serve as a new capital landmark due to its intricate and pronounced design, while also helping to alleviate traffic in the area. Additionally, the department is working with related agencies to seek a royally sponsored name for the new landmark bridge in honor of His Majesty the King.(NNT)

































