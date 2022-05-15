Thailand’s latest cable-stayed bridge over Chao Phraya River scheduled to launch in 2023

By Pattaya Mail
The eight-lane bridge – which will run parallel to Rama IX Bridge – is currently over 72% complete while the 2-km bridge comes under the fourth contract for the expressway project covering Rama III, Dao Khanong, and Western Outer Ring Road, and facilitates transportation between Bangkok and the western area.

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) has provided updates on the construction of the Chao Phraya River’s widest cable-stayed bridge, which is scheduled to open in 2023.

With a construction budget of 6.6 billion baht, the new bridge is designed to facilitate traffic flow and withstand strong winds of 270 km/h, equivalent to a powerful tornado. The project was undertaken by CH KarnchangPlc and allotted a construction period of 39 months.



Once completed, the bridge is expected to serve as a new capital landmark due to its intricate and pronounced design, while also helping to alleviate traffic in the area. Additionally, the department is working with related agencies to seek a royally sponsored name for the new landmark bridge in honor of His Majesty the King.(NNT)









