Thailand’s Koh Samui named seventh best island in the world and second in the Asia region

The Travel+Leisure magazine’s 2021 survey has named Thailand’s Koh Samui as the seventh best island in the world and second in the Asia region.

The votes for the “World’s Best Awards 2021” were collected from readers between January 11th and May 10th, as destinations across the world are slowly reopening to tourists.







The top two spots were held by Greece’s Milos and Folegandros islands, followed by St. Vincent and the Grenadines. India’s Andaman Islands led the list of the five best in Asia, followed by Thailand’s Koh Samui and Bali in Indonesia.



Meanwhile, 4 Bangkok hotels were voted onto the Travel+Leisure magazine’s list of the world’s best 100 hotels for this year. The hotels are Capella Bangkok (4), Mandarin Oriental Bangkok (41), Four Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River (55) and The Sukhothai Bangkok (73). (NNT)



























