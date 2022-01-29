Thailand’s infection and fatality rates remain low; confidence among int’l tourists increases

Authorities have indicated their satisfaction with Thailand’s rise to No. 26 on the global COVID Resilience Ranking list, which reflects increased international confidence in the Kingdom’s reopening to international tourists.







Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, said Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed his satisfaction with the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This came following a January report for Bloomberg’s COVID Resilience Ranking, which listed Thailand at 26th out of 53 countries and economic areas, up from 44th in its previous report.



The COVID Resilience Ranking is a monthly overview of where the coronavirus is being handled most effectively while causing the least social and economic impact. It shows how the world’s 53 largest economies are responding to the same once-in-a-generation threat by drawing on 12 data indicators including virus containment, healthcare quality, vaccination coverage, overall mortality, and progress toward restarting travel.







According to the report, Thailand has risen 18 places back into the top half of the Ranking for the first time since April 2021 as experts forecast greater economic growth this year, with the Kingdom poised to welcome back guests without quarantine. The country’s infection and fatality rates meanwhile remain low when compared to others and vaccine coverage is considered good.







The spokesperson added that the prime minister was pleased with the change in rankings, as it showed that the government’s prevention measures have been effective. He added that the report should foster optimism for Thailand’s reopening to international tourists in order to revitalize the economy.

Thanakorn said the ranking also clearly demonstrates Thailand’s capabilities, with the public willing to cooperate with the government in pushing the nation forward while preventing the spread of COVID, which is expected to become endemic in the near future.(NNT)



























