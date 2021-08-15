Thailand’s Hua Hin resort sets vaccination target before tourism reopening

Hua Hin has set the goal of having at least 70% of its local population and 100% of its tourism sector workers inoculated against COVID-19 before reopening its tourism industry.

“Hua Hin Recharge” project head Krot Rotchanasathian said that up to 90% of the people involved in tourism and service businesses in the district have already been vaccinated, while more than 30% of the area’s general population has been given COVID-19 shots. If Hua Hin can receive tourists from October as planned, the district can expect about 100,000 visitors and more than 1.2 billion baht in tourism-related revenue by year end.







According to Mr. Krot, the “Hua Hin Recharge” project, which is run by local tourism businesses, has been working with state organizations, hospitals, local health authorities and tourism associations to speed up vaccinations.



Meanwhile, the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Prachuap Khiri Khan Office said foreign tourists, who visit Hua Hin after reopening, will be required to follow the same rules as set under the Phuket “sandbox” program. The rules include full COVID-19 vaccination, negative COVID-19 test results prior to departure for Thailand and a 14-day stay in Hua Hin before traveling to other destinations in Thailand. (NNT)























