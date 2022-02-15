Thailand’s Highways Dept. starts barrier-free expressway service on Feb 15

The Highways Department will start its full-scale system of barrier-free expressway toll collection called M-Flow tonight.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said he had ordered the Highways Department to develop the M-Flow system to relieve traffic congestion at toll plazas. The department invited motorists to subscribe to the service and started to test the system in October last year.







The department gradually improved the system which is finally ready for its full-scale operation at 10pm on Feb 15. Highways director-general Sarawut Songsivilai said the M-Flow system would start at Thap Chang 1, Thap Chang 2, Thanyaburi 1 and Thanyaburi 2 toll plazas on Inter-City Motorway No. 9. Subscribers can use the system and will be billed later.

Interested motorists can subscribe to the postpaid service via www.mflowthai.com, the Mflow mobile application, the service outlets of the Highways Department and the LINE official account, @mflowthai. (TNA)



























