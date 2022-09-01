Thailand’s fifth-phase co-payment scheme begins Sept 1

People can today start to exercise their right under the fifth phase of the government’s Khon La Khrueng co-payment subsidy scheme, according to the Finance Ministry.

Announcing the scheme implementation, Pornchai Thiraveja, director-general of the Fiscal Policy Office and spokesman for the Finance Ministry, said participants in the scheme could spend the subsidy from Sept 1 to Oct 31 via the Paotang app.







Subsidy recipients get 800 baht each and can spend the subsidy by no more than 150 baht a day on goods and services specified by the Finance Ministry. They must make their first payment via the app within Sept 14. Otherwise, they will lose the subsidy. Under the scheme, the government pays half the prices of the specified goods and services.







Mr Pornchai said as of Aug 31, 18.76 million participants in the 4th phase of the co-payment scheme confirmed their participation in the 5th phase. They formed 71.41% of 26.27 million participants in the previous phase.

New participants already registered for 230,000 remaining accounts available under the co-payment scheme. As of Aug 30, 426,328 vendors registered to participate in the scheme. (TNA)

































