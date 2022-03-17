Thailand’s employment agreement on labour export with Saudi government now on the table

The Ministry of Labour is working to finalize the employment agreement on labour export with the Saudi government following the normalization of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Thailand.

Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin has disclosed that the ministry is presently pressing for the deal to export labour to Saudi Arabia to be finalized. Key details have already been agreed upon, and the bilateral labour agreement is expected to be signed soon.



Labour cooperation between both countries has strengthened following Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha’s visit to Saudi Arabia, which resulted in the full restoration of diplomatic relations. Thailand recently welcomed Saudi Deputy Minister for International Affairs Adnan Abdullah M. Alnuim, who met with Thai officials to discuss labour issues and strengthen bilateral relations. Labour Minister Suchart will also make an official visit to Saudi Arabia on March 28, 2022.







Meanwhile, government spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana stated the Prime Minister is pleased that the Saudi government has allowed Thai visitors to visit Saudi Arabia while permitting Saudi citizens to visit Thailand. The Saudi government has also lifted its ban on Thai chicken and poultry products, opening up a significant trade opportunity for Thai businesses. (NNT)

































