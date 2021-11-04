Thailand’s DSI seizes truckloads of pirate products in Rayong and Pathum Thani

The Department of Special Investigation seized pirate products worth about 160 million baht based on their copyright value.

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin, DSI director-general Trairit Temahiwong and representatives of Fujiko F. Fujio Pro Co held a press conference on raids at three warehouse and shop locations of the pirate products in Rayong and Pathum Thani province.







There officials found pirate mattresses, blankets and bedding with many brands including Doraemon, Louis Vuitton, Dior, Shin-chan, Ben10, Gucci, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Officials loaded the seized products with their market price of over 40 million baht altogether onto 69 trucks that would take them to state storage. The value of genuine products of this amount was estimated at 160 million baht.



They were impounded as evidence to support charges of the distribution, presentation and possession for sale of pirate products. (TNA)



























