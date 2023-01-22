Thailand’s DSI probes on missing money and bribes in exchange for release of 11 Chinese nationals

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has dissolved a newly established intelligence team after discovering that five of its officers allegedly took a total of 9.5 million baht during a raid on the former home of the consul-general of the Republic of Nauru in Sathon district on December 22.

Acting DSI Director, Pol Maj Suriya Singhakamol, said the order is effective immediately.







According to a DSI statement, the residence was raided by a team of officers from the DSI and Patrol and Special Operation Division (191 police) after the DSI received a request from the Vice Consul-General of Nauru on December 9, saying suspicious individuals had been using the property. The search led to the seizure of 2.5 million baht and the arrest of a Chinese maid, while news later broke that there was an inconsistency with the amount of money that was reportedly seized.







Pol Maj Suriya said the search team is now under investigation over a missing 5.5 million baht that was found at the house and another 4 million in bribes in exchange for the release of 11 Chinese nationals found at the site, including one with an arrest warrant. The team consisted of five DSI officials, including secretary of former DSI chief Traiyarit Temahiwong, under an intelligence team created last year, nine policemen of the 191 unit, a military police officer, and a Chinese-born interpreter. All are accused of being involved in extortion and bribery.







Pol Maj Suriya stated that he has since instructed a police disciplinary panel probing the five officers to speed up their work for the sake of the organization’s reputation. The five officials have been suspended, while Traiyarit was abruptly transferred on Wednesday to the Central Institute of Forensic Science (CIFS) to serve as acting director.

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin has stressed the need for the DSI to fully cooperate with all agencies looking into the alleged embezzlement case and to get the internal investigation done as soon as possible. (NNT)

































