Thailand’s current disease control measures effective to welcome all visitors, says Anutin

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said Thailand was well prepared to welcome visitors from around the world including those who would start to arrive from China next week while relevant officials would be monitoring the COVID-19 situation.

After chairing a meeting on measures to welcome visitors, Mr Anutin said that existing disease control measures in the country were effective enough and would be applied to all visitors regardless of the countries from which they would arrive.







“In case that some countries require their arrivals to pass RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 before trips, such travelers will be required to have health insurance. This will benefit them if they are infected and must stay in Thailand until their recovery. Therefore, tourists should have their health insurance before visiting Thailand,” the health minister said.







He also planned to set up an operation center to monitor the COVID-19 situation and respond to emergency situations. The center will gather officials from three ministries and relevant organizations.

Mr Anutin said that measures could be revised to suit changing situations. (TNA)























