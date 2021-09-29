Thailand’s convenience stores and shopping centers to operate until 9 p.m. from Oct 1

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration extended the state of emergency until Nov 30, maintained curfew for 15 more days and allowed music performances at restaurants from Oct 1 onwards.







Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said CCSA approved the relaxation of its COVID-19 disease control measures which would take effect on Oct 1.

CCSA endorsed the reopening of nurseries, libraries, museums, learning centers, manicure shops, tattoo shops, health parlors, massage and spa shops, indoor stadiums, cinemas and eateries with live bands. It did not allow the reopening of exhibition and convention centers.



CCSA resolved to maintain curfew for at least 15 days but reduced its length to the period between 10pm and 4am. It allowed shopping centers and convenience stores to operate until 9 p.m. Open-air stadiums can welcome spectators to 25% of their seating capacities.







The Covid-19 task force cut the quarantine period to 7 days for foreign visitors who have certificates of their reception of two COVID-19 vaccine doses. Quarantine will be 10-14 days for the visitors who do not have a COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

More tourist destinations will reopen on Oct 1-31. They are Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao in Surat Thani province; Khao Lak and Koh Yao in Phangnga; and Koh Phi Phi, Koh Ngai, Railay, Klong Muang and Thap Khaek of Krabi. (TNA)



























