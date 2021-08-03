Thailand’s Chulabhorn Royal Academy to reopen Sinopharm bookings for Thais and foreigners on Aug 4

Chulabhorn Royal Academy is to open a second round of Sinopharm vaccination bookings for the public on August 4.

The academy system will reopen registrations on August 4 at 10.10 a.m., via the website sinopharm.cra.ac.th and the CRA SINOP application available both on iOS and Android by using ID numbers for Thais and passport numbers for foreigners.







After that at 2 p.m., the system will allow only those who successfully registered to make an appointment to receive the vaccine. After successfully booking to receive the vaccine, vaccination seekers must pay for the vaccine by 6 p.m. on August 6.

Those booked to receive the vaccine can select a vaccination day from August 16th to 29th.

People who fail to complete the transaction in time must repeat the whole process in the next round.



The academy has also announced that there will be a round of registrations every Wednesday. The doses available each week will depend on the quantity of vaccine in stock. Sinopharm vaccines procured by the academy cost 1554 baht per person for two doses. (NNT)























