Thailand’s CCSA continues to function after the state of emergency is lifted

The Thai government has stated that the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will continue its role in leading the country’s fight to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, when the state of emergency is lifted.

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said the CCSA may later be transformed into a new body, under a new disease control law, which will replace the state of emergency, as the center will technically no longer exist. However, in practice, the CCSA will continue to function while the government deliberates the new disease control law.







He said the government is waiting for a new law that will allow it to declare a public health emergency without having to invoke the Emergency Decree, which generally covers all other emergencies, including terrorism and mass unrest.



Mr. Wissanu explained that, as the general state of emergency has been used for some time, it does not exactly fit the public health emergency with which Thailand is currently dealing. Therefore, a specific law is required to replace the general state of emergency. Public health emergencies require specialized measures which other types of emergencies may not need. (NNT)



























