Thailand’s Board of Investment teams up with partners to organize South Korean roadshow

The Board of Investment (BOI), in collaboration with the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) and several prominent Thai private companies, is set to organize a roadshow in Seoul to attract South Korean investors to Thailand, with participants including major Thai firms such as PTT, the oil and gas giant, and Charoen Pokphand Group.

The roadshow, set to take place from May 15 to 18, aims to unveil investment promotion measures and highlight the preparedness of Thai industrial estates in supporting South Korean investors. With an anticipated attendance of at least 180 invitees, representatives from Thai agencies will engage in meetings with over 40 leading South Korean companies, as well as members of the Korean Electric Vehicle Industry Association.







The event is regarded as a significant business negotiation between the BOI, IEAT, and large private companies from both Thailand and South Korea.

Attracting investment from South Korea is of utmost importance due to the country’s technological advancements and innovations in areas such as electric vehicles, semiconductors, and biotechnology. Thailand recognizes the need to secure investments from South Korea in order to advance its new economy. The roadshow will feature a seminar titled “Thailand Investment Promotion Strategy: New Economy, New Opportunities,” providing valuable information on investment prospects and opportunities for business cooperation. Business negotiations and investment advice sessions are also planned.







According to the BOI, South Korea has submitted applications for investment promotion for 322 projects worth 91 billion baht in the past decade. These projects primarily focus on electrical appliances, electronics, automotive parts, metal products, and digital industries.

The Korea Trade Investment Promotion Agency facilitated South Korean investor participation in the “Thailand-Korea Economic Cooperation Forum” held at the Conrad Bangkok Hotel on October 6-7 last year. The event witnessed the active participation of approximately 250 Thai and South Korean investors, demonstrating Thailand’s potential to support investment opportunities. (NNT)















