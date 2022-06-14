Thailand’s Board of Investment approves promotional privileges for 200 billion baht projects

The Board of Investment (BOI) approved promotional privileges for projects with investments worth more than 200 billion baht including the production of battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

BOI secretary-general Duangjai Asawachintachit said the board chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha endorsed promotional privileges for large-scale investment projects worth altogether 209.48 billion baht. They include a 36.10-billion-baht project of Horizon Plus Co to product BEVs and a 162.32-billion-baht project of Asia Era One Co to build a high-speed railway to link three airports.







BOI also extended the period of reduced tariffs on the imports of raw and necessary materials for projects to produce battery cells, battery modules and high energy density batteries from two to five years to support the production.





Miss Duangjai said the projects that won BOI’s support were the large-scale projects that would be beneficial to the nation, support investment in important infrastructures in the Eastern Economic Corridor and promote the production of BEVs which would increase the potential of the country to become a production base of electric vehicles. (TNA)

































