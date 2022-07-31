Thailand’s biggest astronomy learning center in Chiang Mai

Princess Sirindhorn Astro Park in Chiang Mai- NARIT’s Headquarters serves as a hub for excellence in astronomical research and development for Thailand as well as the SEA region, connecting the entire network of the Thai National Observatory, Regional Observatories for the Public in different geographical zones of Thailand, namely, NakhonRatchasima, KhonKaen, Chachoengsao, Phitsanulok, and Songkhla, as well as Thai Robotic Telescopes Network with Chile, China, Spain, and Australia.







National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) Deputy Director Dr. Wiphu Rujopakarn provides NBT World’s Michael New with information on Thailand’s largest and most comprehensive astronomy learning center. (NNT)

































