Thailand’s 4th phase Co-payment scheme generates 20 billion baht during its initial 10 days

The fourth phase of the Co-payment scheme has generated more than 20 billion baht since its launch on February 1, 2022.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the fourth phase of the “Kon La Krueng” campaign saw 22.23 million people spend 10.43 billion baht over the first ten days of the program. The government has subsidized 50% of eligible users’ spending, amounting to a total of 20.61 billion baht.







Meanwhile, 11.32 million state welfare cardholders spent 2.2 billion baht under the fourth phase of the state welfare card program. Another campaign that provides financial support to vulnerable people has generated a total of 171.8 million baht since its second phase launch on February 1 as well.

The government spokesperson said Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha is pleased with the public response to these three campaigns. He also emphasized that the programs alleviate people’s hardships while promoting domestic consumption and economic growth.(NNT)



























