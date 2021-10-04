Thailand will vaccinate 5 million children aged 12 and over within 3 weeks

COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 12 and more started today and should cover 5 million children of the age range in 3 weeks.







Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said the department already distributed vaccines to districts and the mass vaccination should start approximately on Oct 6.

There were about 1,000 districts nationwide and in each district, there were 3-5 schools, he said.



According to Dr. Opas, COVID-19 vaccines will arrive on Wednesdays. On Oct 6, 1.5 million doses will be supplied and 1.5 million more doses will be delivered on Oct 13. Within 3 weeks, all students will have received their first dose.

The vaccination is on a voluntary basis. Concerned parties will be watching out for the symptoms of heart inflammation.







After inoculation, vaccine recipients should refrain from exercise or strenuous physical activity for 1 week. Those who have chest pain or breathlessness must see a doctor right away. (TNA)



























