Thailand will speed up national vaccination drive after safety of AstraZeneca vaccine confirmed

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha wants the Public Health Ministry to speed up the country’s vaccination drive, saying he and the 15 ministers who received the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at Government House on Tuesday were all fine.



He said it has been verified that there is no bad reaction from the AstraZeneca vaccine. Starting Inoculations with the Cabinet and government officials who come in close contact to a large number of people will ensure safety and imbue confidence in the general public.







The prime minister said what concerns him the most now is ensuring the vaccine reaches all people in at-risk groups as soon as possible, adding that the World Health Organization and the European Medicines Agency had confirmed the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine.







He also urged the Public Health Ministry to allow hospitals to import Covid-19 vaccine without waiting for the government’s approval, as the government aims to vaccinate 10 million people per month. (NNT)













