Thailand will procure an additional of 32 million of COVID-19 vaccines

Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) approved the procurement of an additional 32 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, to cope with the spreading delta variant of the virus.

CCSA spokesman Dr. Thaveesilp Visanuyothin said the 32 million doses will be comprised of 12 million doses of Sinovac, 10 million of Pfizer and 10 million of other brands, with whom the government is negotiating, to determine which can deliver the fastest. The CCSA expects the negotiations to be complete before the end of September, so that Thailand can achieve the target of administering 100 million doses within 2021.







He said, so far, 23.59 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Some 17.9 million people, or 25% of the population have received their first jab, while 5.1 million people, or 7.1% have received their second jabs.

Dr. Thaveesilp added that 974,563 people received Sinovac as the first jab and AstraZeneca as the second jab. So far, there have been no severe reactions and there are no deaths linked to the mix-and-match pattern of vaccination. (NNT)























