Thailand welcomes S7 Airlines new weekly service between Russia’s Novosibirsk and Krabi

Russia’s S7 Airlines has introduced a once weekly direct service between Russia’s Novosibirsk and Thailand’s Krabi, from now through to the end of March 2022, servicing European winter traffic to the Southern Thailand province, which is famed for its beautiful beaches, enchanting islands, and welcoming hospitality.



S7 Airlines’ inaugural flight from Novosibirsk touched down at Krabi International Airport this morning. On hand for the arrival of Flight 5713 were executives from TAT, Krabi Tourism Business Association, and Krabi International Airport. Operated by an Airbus A321nx, the flight carried 64 passengers from cities across Russia; most of them were families travelling together.







Ms. Kanitha Phanworawat, Director of the TAT Moscow Office, said, “S7 Airlines’ new weekly service between Russia and Thailand will be highlighted in our marketing activities. Russian tourists love the beaches; as such, we will place emphasis on a wide array of tourism attractions and activities, especially in Thailand’s beach resort destinations. Krabi in particular is known for its limestone peaks, beautiful beaches and islands, unique temples, and outstanding food complimented by the friendliness of the local people.”

Since Thailand began to reopen for international tourists – gradually from 1 July, 2021, more than 57,000 Russian tourists have visited the kingdom. The TAT Moscow Office is currently working together with airlines, including S7 Airlines, as well as Russian travel agencies and tour companies to promote travel to Thailand especially in May, which is a long holiday in Russia, to attract Russian tourists to travel to Thailand during the holiday.

In 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, there were six airlines operating direct flights from major Russian cities to Krabi, amounting to 63 flights and a total of 50,382 Russian visitor arrivals.

From 1 February, 2022, fully vaccinated travellers from any country around the world, including Russia, can travel to Krabi directly under either the TEST & GO entry scheme or Sandbox programme. For more information on Thailand’s various entry schemes, visit: https://www.tatnews.org/thailand-reopening/. (TAT)





































