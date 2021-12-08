Thailand welcomes China Eastern Yunnan Airlines’ Kunming-Bangkok flight

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Kunming Office jointly welcomed Chinese visitors to Thailand, with China Eastern Yunnan Airlines’ third flight from Kunming to Bangkok.

Flight MU741 touched down at Suvarnabhumi Airport on 2 December, 2021, from Changshui Kunming International Airport, with 40 visitors onboard comprising mostly business travellers, students, and those visiting relatives in Thailand. They came from Yunnan, Shandong, Ningxia, Henan, and Sichuan provinces.







China is among the 63 countries and territories from which fully vaccinated visitors can enter Thailand through the Exemption from Quarantine (TEST & GO) programme.



Fully vaccinated visitors from every country around the world can also visit Thailand via the Living in the “Blue Zone” Sandbox destinations programme. Meanwhile, partially or unvaccinated visitors are also much welcomed via the Happy Quarantine programme. However, to prevent and control the spread of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant, Thailand currently imposes travel restrictions on arrivals from Africa. (TAT)



























