Thailand warns drinking alcohol to keep body warm hazardous to blood vessels

According to the warning from the Ministry of Public Health, drinking alcohol to reduce the feeling of cold can actually cause death.

It is obvious that alcohol stimulates us at first to feel warm, because the blood vessels dilate and the body pumps more warm blood.







But the harder your blood pumps and the more the blood vessels open, the faster your body temperature will drop, so it may cause hypothermia, which is extremely dangerous.

We may feel that is still warm. But in fact, our bodies are shivering with the cold. Our organs have less blood and the body temperature continues to drop.

When the body temperature falls below 29.5 degrees Celsius, the brain stops functioning and we lose consciousness.







Our hearts will start beating much more slowly. Then, when the blood is not pumped to the body fast enough, it ultimately results in death.

In addition, it can also cause other symptoms such as increased blood viscosity (polycythemia), which makes the heart work harder, and it causes drowsiness by depressing the action of the nervous system. (NNT)





























