Thailand-Ukraine agree to strengthen relations and cooperation, discuss ongoing conflict

DG of European Affairs Department discusses bilateral relations and cooperation with Chargé d’affaires of Ukraine

On 11 April 2024, Mrs. Krongkanit Rakcharoen, Director-General of the Department of European Affairs, discussed with Mr. Pavlo Orel, Chargé d’affaires of Ukraine to Thailand, whom paid a courtesy call on the occasion of the former’s assumption of duty.

Both sides agreed to strengthen Thailand-Ukraine relations and cooperation, especially in the areas of trade and investment, and culture, as well as exchanged views on developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. (MFA)















































