Thailand turns ‘191’ police hotline into secondary emergency call to aid patients

Royal Thai Police have added 191 to the COVID-19 hotline to support the busy 1668 and 1669.

Police General Damrongsak Kittiprapas, Deputy National Police Chief chaired a meeting with National Police Region 1 – 9, and related authorities via a video conference about using the 191 police hotline as a secondary COVID-19 hotline after 1668 and 1669.







According to the Deputy National Police Chief, there are around 1200 lines on the 191 hotline available 24hrs a day, to facilitate the needs of COVID-19 patients. However, 191 is positioned as a secondary line, and citizens are asked to call 1668 and 1669 before calling 191 as it is still mainly for emergencies and crime. (NNT)





















