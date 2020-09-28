Thailand to welcome foreign visitors in the last quarter with controlled hygienic system

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) extended the state of emergency for another month next month to control the coronavirus disease 2019.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Gen Somsak Roongsita, secretary-general of the National Security Council, said CCSA meeting on Monday chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha resolved to extend the imposition of the executive decree on public administration in emergency situations for another month in October and would seek cabinet approval for the resolution on Sept 29.

The extended state of emergency was necessary to control COVID-19 as normal laws were not as effective as it and the COVID-19 situation in a neighboring country was uncontrollable, Gen Somsak said. He denied that the extension was politically motivated or responded to political rallies.







Prime Minister Prayut said CCSA ordered serious efforts to block illegal migrants along the border and acknowledged the necessity to welcome foreign businessmen and tourists to support the national economy.

CCSA discussed measures to allow in long-stay visitors. The measures were related to COVID-19 situations in the countries of visitors and tourist destinations in the country, he said.

The government already developed a system to monitor visitors’ movements and prepared its medical personnel and medical supplies to allow in foreigners. The government planned to welcome visitors in the last quarter of this year and needed cooperation from local people who would have to wear face masks, take care of their hygiene and observe social distancing, the prime minister said. (TNA)







