Thailand to upgrade tech crime division to bureau status

In an effort to combat rising cybercrime cases, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) plans to upgrade the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) into a bureau and increase its manpower by 2,000 over the next two years.

DES Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn announced on Monday (23 Jan) that the ministry is currently in the process of transferring police officers from the Royal Thai Police to the TCSD for training.







Chaiwut urged members of the public to be wary when sharing personal information with strangers, such as user names or passwords, and to exercise extreme caution before subscribing to unknown applications or websites.

The DES minister also urged people not to fall prey to online scammers who may claim to be officials and ask for personal information, or contact them concerning financial transactions. He added that assistance can be sought from the DES’s cyber police force and the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB).







Cybercrime refers to any criminal activity that involves the use of the internet, computer systems or other forms of digital technology. Examples of cybercrime include hacking, identity theft, online fraud and the distribution of malware.

Cybercriminals may use a variety of techniques to gain access to sensitive information or disrupt the normal functioning of computer systems. These include phishing, social engineering, and malware attacks. Governments and law enforcement agencies around the world have become increasingly concerned about such activities as people and entities increasingly rely on technology. (NNT)

































