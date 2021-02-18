Thailand to test its COVID-19 vaccine in volunteers

BANGKOK – The Faculty of Medicine of Chualongkorn University will test its COVID-19 vaccine in volunteers in either late April or early May after successful trial in monkeys last year.







Prof Dr Suttipong Wacharasindhu, director of Chulalongkorn Hospital, said the second jab of the mRNA-typed ChulaCov19 vaccine proved to make monkeys develop high immunity and have good health and therefore the faculty had confidence to try it in volunteers.







Chulalongkorn Hospital and the Chula Vaccine Research Center prepared places and personnel for trial in human. They prioritized safety for public confidence in the trial progress, he said.

The trial in volunteers should start in either late April or early May. The first phase of the human trial will cover 72 people at Chulalongkorn Hospital and the second phase will be done with 300-600 people at Chulalongkorn Hospital and Mahidol University, Prof Dr Suttipong said.







Thailand on Thursday reported 150 new coronavirus cases, raising the country’s total cases to 25,111.

Out of all 150 new cases, 104 cases were detected by active testing in local communities, 38 cases found in surveillance and service system and eight quarantined arrivals. The death toll stood at 82. (TNA)











