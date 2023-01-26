Thailand to spend 1.9 billion for campaigns to attract more tourists

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) plans to roll out more promotions and increase airline seat capacity, in order to attract more tourists to Thailand.

TAT said that it will revise its 2023 tourism revenue target following the allocation of a budget by the government for tourism promotional campaigns on Tuesday. The cabinet approved a total of 3.9 billion baht for promotional campaigns, of which 1.93 billion baht will be used for marketing to help the Thai tourism sector.







TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn noted that the new target will be in line with political and economic factors, but the reassessment will put TAT’s target higher than its current target revenue goal of 2.38 trillion baht.

One of the issues TAT will focus on will be increasing airline seat capacity. According to the TAT governor, its long-haul marketing campaigns will follow the “ABC strategy”, which stands for Airline focus, Big cities and beyond, and Collaboration with agents.







In this strategy, TAT will establish partnerships with airlines to increase the number of charter flights connecting potential market cities to the country. The agency will also target countries that have the potential to stimulate spending in their cities through events and roadshows, as well as assist tourism operators in strengthening their business in the international market.

TAT will also hold trade shows and roadshows to attract visitors through high-spending tourism trends such as luxury, health, and wellness, or responsible tourism. Target markets include China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and other countries.







Meanwhile, the TAT governor added that Krungthai Bank is currently preparing the system for the “We Travel Together” hotel subsidy scheme, which was also approved by the cabinet this week with a budget of 2 billion baht. He added that the campaign might be ready for registration in February, with a travel period that lasts through September 2023. (NNT)

































