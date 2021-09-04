Thailand to roll out combination of AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines from October

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry reports that Thailand is planning to roll out a new vaccination initiative next month, using a combination of AstraZeneca and Pfizer doses to combat COVID-19.

Department of Disease Control (DDC) deputy director-general Dr. Sophon Iamsirithavorn said the ministry’s COVID-19 operation center approved the AstraZeneca-Pfizer vaccination plan, based on recommendations from a sub-committee on immunization and new local and international research.







He said, under the new ‘mix-and-match’ vaccination plan, people aged 18 and over will receive the AstraZeneca vaccine as their first shot and the Pfizer vaccine as their second, after 4 to 12 weeks. The mass rollout is planned for October, when about 10 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine are scheduled to be delivered.



Dr. Sophon said the AstraZeneca-Pfizer vaccination initiative is currently for limited use. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered as a second shot to vulnerable groups who received the AstraZeneca vaccine in June. (NNT)



























