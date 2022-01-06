Thailand to review ‘Test & Go’ scheme and quarantine period for travelers on Friday

CCSA’s general meeting will be held on Friday (January 7) to evaluate the Covid situation. Important issues to be reviewed include the reopening of pubs and bars, the continuation of the suspension of the Test & Go scheme, and the quarantine period for travelers entering Thailand.







Hotels in the Phuket sandbox scheme are preparing to propose the "hotel isolation measures" for asymptomatic guests to help deal with the lack of sufficient bed capacity in the province of Phuket and prepare for new variants of concerns while continuing tourism businesses in the sandbox areas (NNT)




























