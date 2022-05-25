Thailand to relax face mask rule in mid-June; free growing of cannabis on June 9

The face mask regulation will be relaxed and limited to three criteria in mid-June as the COVID-19 situation improves, according Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit, permanent secretary of the Public Health Ministry.

Dr Kiattiphum revealed the plan while chairing a meeting of central and regional officials of the Public Health Ministry on Tuesday to prepare for the declaration of COVID-19 as an endemic disease. He said that the COVID-19 situation was improving faster than anticipated and the disease would become endemic according to an expected timeframe.



In mid-June, he said, the Public Health Ministry would recommend the use of face masks among vulnerable people meaning people with underlying illnesses, elderly citizens and pregnant women.

The wearing of face masks will also be encouraged among people in poorly ventilated areas and the venues of crowded gatherings. Dr Kiattiphum ordered subordinates to publicize the change and share advice on how to live safely with COVID-19 with local people.







He also said that from June 9 people could grow cannabis without seeking permission. Growers will only have to report the cultivation to the Food and Drug Administration via its application or website. However, the law still prohibits cannabis abuse, he said. (TNA)































