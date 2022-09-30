Thailand to receive more rain from depression Noru in North and Northeast regions

Tropical depression Noru has reportedly killed one person, injured two others, and flooded a number of provinces, since its arrival in Thailand on September 28.

According to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, Noru has triggered emergency alerts in 17 provinces in the North, Northeast, and Central Plains.







Officials reported that a large portion of Amnat Charoen, Si Sa Ket, Yasothon, and Ubon Ratchathani provinces in the North East experienced torrential rainfall and persistent thunderstorms.

In Si Sa Ket, one person was killed, and two others were injured when a large tree toppled by a strong wind fell onto the pickup truck they were traveling in.







Chomparee Chompurat, Director-General of the Meteorological Department, stated that despite the storm’s downgrade, it retained its intensity, which, when combined with the effects of the southwest monsoon, will continue to bring more rain to all parts of the country, particularly the North and Northeast, where strong winds are also expected in the coming days.

All districts in Ubon Ratchathani received more than 100 millimeters of precipitation between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, and water levels in the Mun River, the province’s primary waterway, were expected to rise by one to two meters.

Over 1,500 households have been evacuated from 46 communities in the North East. (NNT)





































