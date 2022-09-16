Thailand to partially open Eastern Economic Corridor for Digital (EECd) in 2024

The government will partially open the Eastern Economic Corridor for Digital (EECd) in 2024 and fully inaugurate it in the following year, according to a government spokeswoman.

Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said that to promote digital technology, the government assigned the Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EECO) to develop EECd on 534 rai of land near the Laem Chabang deep-sea port in Chonburi province to attract foreign investors.







A 65-rai part of the site would be opened in 2024 and its full opening would follow in 2025, she said.

According to Ms Rachada, the EECO designed business, educational and work ecosystems for the project to perfectly serve digital operators in EECd.

EECO has many partners that help it develop EECd. They include the National Science and Technology Development Agency, the National Electronics and Computer Technology Center, the Provincial Electricity Authority and National Telecom PCL. EECO has publicized the EECd project and received a warm welcome from digital operators in America, Europe and Asia.







“Thailand has potential in terms of business and residence. As the EECO develops the Eastern Economic Corridor for Digital with the ecosystems and specific privileges that exactly meet the needs of the digital industry, Thailand is an attractive destination for the international digital operators and future industries that want quick access to Southeast Asian markets,” Ms Rachada said.







“This means great opportunities for funds to flow into the country, employment, income and the knowledge that can be increasingly transferred to Thai people,” she said. (TNA)































