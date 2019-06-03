Thailand to mark World Environment Day

Bangkok – The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE) will organize an event to mark World Environment Day on June 5 that focuses on preventing smoke haze and toxic air.

Wijarn Simachaya, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the MNRE, announced preparation for the event and said many parties have cooperated to solve the smog problems by promoting the use of B20 fuel and also proposing to increase green areas in urban conurbations.

The MNRE event will be held at the Grand Diamond Ballroom, IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center in Muang Thong Thani, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

China will be the global host of World Environment Day and will call on all nations to strive to solve air pollution problems that threaten people around the world. It is estimate that more than 4.2 million people worldwide died from air pollution last year.