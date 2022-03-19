Thailand to lift ‘Pre-travel’ test for int’l arrivals from April 1; plus more relaxed rules

Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Friday (Mar 18) approved the lifting of the pretravel testing requirement for international arrivals beginning 1 April, 2022, as the kingdom prepares a four-phase plan to downgrade the COVID-19 pandemic to an endemic disease.

TAT Newsroom will be providing updates in detail via www.tatnews.org once the official directives have been announced in the Royal Thai Government Gazette.



Relaxed rules from 1 April, 2022:

Eligible travellers

International arrivals under any of the current three entry schemes – TEST & GO, Sandbox, and Alternative Quarantine (AQ) – will be allowed to enter Thailand without the need to show proof of a negative RT-PCR test within 72 hours of travel.

Points of entry

Air, land, and water points of entry.

Number of approved airports increased from 7 to 8 – Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi, Phuket, Krabi, Samui, Chiang Mai, U-Tapao, and Hat Yai (new).

Land border checkpoints increased from 3 to 4 – NongKhai, UdonThani, Songkhla, and Satun (new)

Water points of entry increased from ports and piers in 2 to 3 provinces – Phuket, Chon Buri, and SuratThani (new).

Types of vessels also increased from yachts to also cover ships of Thai government agencies, while Thai crew members on cargo ships will also be allowed to enter Thailand.

Testing requirement

Two tests remain in place for the TEST & GO and Sandbox travellers: RT-PCR test upon arrival (Day 0) and an antigen self-test on Day 5.

Sandbox staying period

Reduced to 5 days from currently 7 days



After completing five days within the Sandbox destinations, travellers will be allowed to travel domestically within Thailand.

AQ requirement

Quarantine reduced to 5 days and an RT-PCR test on Day 4-5.

































