Thailand to hold mobile Cabinet meeting in Krabi on tourism campaigns November 8-9

The Cabinet is preparing to hold another mobile Cabinet retreat in Krabi on November 8-9. A safe country reopening will be on the agenda, along with the plans to stimulate local economies and tourism in the Andaman provinces.







Government Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana revealed the outcomes of Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, which include the preparation for the next mobile Cabinet retreat in Krabi province.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha assigned Cabinet members to visit key coastal provinces along the Andaman Sea in the southern region, namely Krabi, Trang, Phang Nga, Phuket, Ranong, and Satun, to follow up on the progress of government campaigns.







The upcoming mobile Cabinet meeting in Krabi will focus on the progress made to pilot tourism areas and the country’s Smart Entry approach to a safe reopening. It will also focus on tourism promotion at key attractions, management plans for tourism connectivity between Sandbox areas, and the push for the industry to become world-class tourism.







Government officials will be meeting with local businesses to discuss infrastructure development, economic and cultural development, and value creation for agricultural products.

The Prime Minister also ordered the newly established forward command of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration to work with the Ministry of Public Health on anti-Covid guidelines for this cabinet retreat, which will include a cap on the maximum number of officials and their followers. (NNT)



























