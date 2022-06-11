Thailand to give away 1 million cannabis plants for household cultivation

Deputy Agriculture Minister Manunya Thaiseth said the Department of Agriculture will give two cannabis plants to each household or altogether 1 million plants. Registration for the free plants will start on June 16.

Opening a fair on cannabis at the Chang International Circuit in Muang district of Buri Ram, Miss Manunya said the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives through the Department of Agriculture would hand out 1 million cannabis plants or two plants to each interested family as cannabis, hemp and Kratom plants were removed from the narcotics list of the government on June 9.







Interested people can register their request online or at provincial cooperatives offices and agricultural research and development centers in 53 provinces, she said.

The Department of Agriculture has set up a one-stop center for services related to cannabis, hemp and Kratom plants at its Kasikam Building in the compound of Kasetsart University. People can also inquire about the three plants through the hotline number 1174. (TNA)

































