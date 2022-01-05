Thailand to further postpone ‘Test & Go’ entry and restrict domestic travel on Omicron alert

The operations committee of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration discussed the situation of spreading Omicron infections and was likely to propose the indefinite suspension of the Test & Go entry scheme, stricter disease controls and travel restriction.







Gen Supot Malaniyom, secretary-general of the National Security Council and director of the CCSA’s operations committee, chaired the first meeting of the panel this year. The meeting was expected to discuss the increase in Omicron cases over the past week.



It was possible for the meeting to consider the availability of hospital beds and the readiness of medical personnel to handle outbreaks in case that they emerge nationwide.

The committee was likely to adjust disease control measures for different zones of COVID-19 situations and to restrict domestic travel.







Meanwhile, the Public Health Ministry might propose the government postpone the Test & Go entry scheme indefinitely and block arrivals by previously registered Test & Go visitors from Jan 10.

Regarding the reopening of entertainment places including pubs and bars that was earlier set on Jan 16, the ministry will consider the number of daily COVID-19 caseloads and may require such venues to suspend some activities. (TNA)



























