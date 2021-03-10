Thailand to employ smart wristbands for digital yacht quarantine in Phuket

Digital Economy Promotion Agency (Depa) is working with local tech startups and private firms to roll out the Digital Yacht Quarantine program using smart wristbands as a health monitoring tool for tourists during their 14-day quarantine period on the vessels.



Depa President Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin said tourism is a key sector where technology can be used to address the problem and boost travel, and this project is meant to help bring 1.8 billion baht in yacht tourism revenue to the country.







He said Phuket is one of the smart city projects in Thailand and serves as a magnet tourist attraction. In 2020, Phuket lost revenue of over 320 billion baht as a result of the pandemic, which hampered tourism.

The project could boost tourist confidence. Around 100 yachts are expected to take part in the program this year, bringing in 300-500 tourists to the country. (NNT)















