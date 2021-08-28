Thailand to create 400,000 jobs in Rayong, Chonburi, Chachoengsao – Eastern Economic Corridor

Thailand’s Labor Ministry is speeding up efforts to create almost 400,000 jobs in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), to help those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Minister Suchart Chomklin said, according to a survey by the Department of Employment, there are 31,556 jobs available in the three EEC provinces of Rayong, Chonburi and Chachoengsao, particularly in the manufacturing, retail and wholesale, automotive engineering, medical supplies, health and logistics industries, as well as in government agencies.







The minister expects the number of available positions in the EEC to rise to 400,000 in the next five years, adding that companies with a high demand for workers include Big C Supercenter, Panus Poultry Group, Italian-Thai Development, Seafco, CH Karnchang and Minor International.



Meanwhile, Department of Employment Director-General Pairoj Chotikasathien said people seeking employment can register on the Smart Job Centre or “Thai Mee Ngan Tham” (Thais have jobs) websites. (NNT)



























