Thailand tells phone operators to block fraudulent SMS

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission ordered all mobile phone operators to block fraudulent and junk messages sent via short message services (SMS) to protect people.







Acting NBTC secretary-general Trairat Wiriyasirikul said that from Sept 23 all mobile phone operators namely AIS, True, DTAC, NT and 3BB would block fraudulent, pornographic, online lending and gambling messages sent via SMS. The NBTC also told the operators to exchange their records of such messages and ban senders.



Besides, the NBTC would punish the licensed telecommunications operators that sent such messages on behalf of content providers. Punishments would range from warnings to fines, license suspension and license termination, Mr. Trairat said.







Later the NBTC would post information about such messages and their senders on www.nbtc.go.th so that general people could see it and protect themselves from being deceived or losing important information to hackers, he said. (TNA)



























