Thailand targets to fully reopen its country for foreigners on October 1

Thailand should be fully reopened within this year if vaccination drives in other countries continue easing the pandemic situation.



Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) assistant spokesperson Apisamai Srirangsan said the number of new cases in Samut Sakhon province has been dropping continuously. CCSA will consider readjusting the color-tier labels for provinces on March 19 because only 10 provinces have been reporting infections over the past few weeks.







The relaxation of more measures may be considered before April 1 so people can enjoy Songkran festival this year.

CCSA is considering the possibility of reopening the country on October 1 provided the government is fully prepared, businesses are willing to follow health measures and the public will maintain guard against the virus. (NNT)











