Thailand targets to fully reopen its country for foreigners on October 1

By Pattaya Mail
0
243
Thailand is considering the possibility of reopening the country on October 1 provided the government is fully prepared, businesses are willing to follow health measures and the public will maintain guard against the virus.

Thailand should be fully reopened within this year if vaccination drives in other countries continue easing the pandemic situation.

Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) assistant spokesperson Apisamai Srirangsan said the number of new cases in Samut Sakhon province has been dropping continuously. CCSA will consider readjusting the color-tier labels for provinces on March 19 because only 10 provinces have been reporting infections over the past few weeks.



The relaxation of more measures may be considered before April 1 so people can enjoy Songkran festival this year.

CCSA is considering the possibility of reopening the country on October 1 provided the government is fully prepared, businesses are willing to follow health measures and the public will maintain guard against the virus. (NNT)

The number of new cases in Samut Sakhon province has been dropping continuously and CCSA will consider readjusting the color-tier labels for provinces on March 19, said CCSA assistant spokesperson Apisamai Srirangsan.





RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR