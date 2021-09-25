Thailand targets one million inoculations per day

The Thai government launched a new national COVID-19 vaccination drive on Friday, targeting 1 million inoculations per day for those receiving their first, second or booster shot.







Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the government is now attempting to maximize the number of injections per day, with 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines expected to be delivered by the end of this month and another 20 million next month.



He said Thailand was administering between 600,000 and 800,000 doses per day, prior to the launch of this 1-million-doses-a-day campaign. Meanwhile, a booster shot program is being conducted in the hope of improving the country’s defense against highly contagious variants of the coronavirus.







Mr. Anutin said the Ministry of Public Health is also focusing on inoculating children, aged 12 and over, in preparation for the reopening of schools, as Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) has approved the use of specific COVID-19 vaccines on children as young as 12, as they are proven to be safe and effective. (NNT)



























