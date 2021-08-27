Thailand successfully controls rabies in northeastern province of Maha Sarakham

Mr Theerapat Prayurasiddhi, the Permanent Secretary of the Office of the Prime Minister has been following the progress of the rabies prevention campaign in Maha Sarakham, where no cases of infection of humans have been reported in decades.

The province has a remarkable track record in rabies prevention, with no new cases of infection in animals reported since 2019. More remarkably, the province has not detected any infections or deaths from rabies in humans since 1995.







Good communications from the Provincial Governor to government agencies, private firms, and the general public, as well as the Thai Rabies Net system, are credited as factors in the province’s rabies-free success.

During his visit, Mr Theerapat urged all provinces to continue communicating with the general public and youth on rabies, while promoting public participation in rabies surveillance, prevention, and case tracking.



Rabies prevention is a national strategic campaign applied to all provinces, due to the number of stray dogs and cats in the country.

As of the present, Thailand has 2,173,999 dogs, 95% of which are registered pets. The country also has 854,256 cats, with 94% of them registered as pets. (NNT)



























