Thailand steps up screening for COVID-19 and employs ‘Universal Prevention’ measures

The Ministry of Public Health has addressed concerns brought up by the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administratio’s (CCSA) Adviser Dr. Udom Kachinthorn, who believes that there may be 6-7 million asymptomatic COVID-19 infected individuals yet to be discovered within the population.







Director of the Department of Disease Control’s Office of Emergency Disease and Health Threats, Dr. Chawetsan Namwat acknowledged today that according to epidemiological estimations, Dr. Udom’s observation is possible but not a cause for concern. He elaborated that symptomatic sufferers of the virus are easier to detect but asymptomatic infections can still be contained if everyone practices preventative measures.



The Ministry of Public Health is nevertheless screening for such cases and working to make Antigen Test Kits readily available to people entering restaurants and other public spaces. Addressing the high cost of the kits, the National Health Security Office has distributed 2.4 million free test kits in Bangkok and will continue to do so to satisfy demand.







Prime Minister’s Office Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, has relayed the Prime Minister’s call for citizens to continue to employ Universal Prevention principles and the DMHTT approach to protecting themselves from COVID-19, as the pandemic has yet to be contained. All relevant agencies have been ordered to care for the public, and the PM again thanked medical workers for their hard work. (NNT)



























