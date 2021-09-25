Thailand starts voluntary booster dose administration at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok

The Deputy Minister of Public Health has personally inspected the administration of booster doses against COVID-19 at Bang Sue Grand Station.

Deputy Minister of Public Health Satit Pitutecha traveled to Bang Sue Grand Station on Friday to view its provision of booster doses to citizens who previously received two doses of Sinovac brand COVID-19 vaccine, starting his observation by saying the shots are only being provided on a voluntary basis and are intended to protect recipients from the Delta variant of the virus.







Bang Sue Grand Station is providing AstraZeneca brand booster doses and using its database to schedule previously vaccinated individuals via SMS. People who want to schedule their own jabs may use the Vaccine Bang Sue application. Scheduled recipients can enter the station through gates 1-4 and only have to display their notification SMS or application message to proceed. They will be screened but will not be required to re-register. Potential recipients are asked to show up on time while those who fail to do so will waive their dose. They are reminded to drink enough water and to get adequate rest as well as to wear clothing appropriate for vaccination.



Two million doses of Pfizer vaccine are to be received by the ministry on September 29 and will undergo an inspection before being distributed for administration to children 12-18 at their schools. So far, 4.5 million children have volunteered to be vaccinated. Once all consenting children are vaccinated, the ministry will consider what group will be next to receive the jabs.







The deputy minister found most recipients of the booster dose didn’t have any apprehensions about doing so, with most saying they were glad to be enhancing their immunity. (NNT)



























