Thailand speeds up vaccination of pregnant women after sharp infection rate increase in August

Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has instructed hospitals nationwide to speed up the vaccination of half a million pregnant women, who are among those at high risk of COVID-19 infection.

CCSA assistant spokeswoman Dr. Apisamai Srirangsan said the center plans to vaccinate 500,000 women who are at least 12 weeks pregnant. So far, only about 45,400 have had their first dose, while about 5,000 have been fully vaccinated.







Concerns about COVID-19 risks among pregnant women are being raised following a sharp increase in the number of infections over the past month. The number of new cases recorded in expectant women surged from 819 in July to 1,506 by August 28th. So far, 69 women and 29 infants have died.



Dr. Apisamai said the CCSA’s operations center has asked hospitals nationwide to contact women who are at least 12 weeks pregnant or have just given birth to get vaccinated, adding that the CCSA plans to vaccinate at least 70% of those in at-risk groups in 29 provinces in “dark red” zones by the end of this month. (NNT)



























