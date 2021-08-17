Thailand speeds up antigen testing and vaccination during extended lockdown in 29 provinces

The Thai government has decided to extend lockdown measures until the end of the month, in the face of rising COVID-19 infections, to contain the spread in Bangkok and 28 other “dark-red” provinces.

Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin said, however, that banks and financial institution branches in malls will be allowed to resume operations, starting today. Meanwhile, the work from home measure will be maintained in the 29 high-infection provinces, with weekly antigen test (ATK) screening for anyone who needs to be at the workplace.







The CCSA ordered isolation measures, plus ATK screening for companies and organizations with more than 50 employees. Factories and workplaces in “dark red” provinces, with more than 100 employees, must consider full “bubble and seal” operations. Weekly ATK screening and random testing will also take place at markets.

Dr. Taweesin added that vaccination will speed up among those aged 60 and over, pregnant women and people with any of seven chronic diseases, to cover at least 80% of the population of Bangkok, 70% in 12 high-infection provinces and 50% in other areas. (NNT)























