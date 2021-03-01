Thailand speeds up action on waste-related problems in Phuket

The Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment has been speeding up work to solve the waste problem in Phuket province in preparation for the tourism sector to revive after COVID-19.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa and the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Jatuporn Buruspat visited Phuket province this weekend to inspect the municipality’s waste incineration and its management. The waste disposal center of Phuket is one of the first to bring in advanced technology to solve waste problems in the area.







Phuket is a popular tourist destination and the amount of household waste has grown alongside an increasing number of visitors. The waste disposal center of Phuket is the country’s model center for waste management; it also allows the private sector to participate in generating power from waste in generation. Data shows the center accepted 925 tons of waste per day in 2018, and 963 tons per day in 2019 – the amount has increased by 7 percent per year.







Varawut said the place was considered one of the best waste management centers in Thailand, and the project is in line with the government’s policy that every island has its own effective waste management system. The minister also mentioned that the some of the waste management fields in Phuket overlap with the Forest Department’s areas and mangrove forests. These issues will have to be urgently discussed to find solutions to contract renewals for the waste disposal operators, ensuring the waste incinerating operation can continue to run smoothly, especially when the tourism sector improves after COVID-19 restrictions. (NNT)











